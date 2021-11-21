East Texas Now Business Break
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being shot on a Central Texas roadway

By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being shot while riding a motorcycle in Killeen Saturday evening.

Killeen Police were called to the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a shooting victim just after around 9:00 p.m.

Upon their arrival, they found one person with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of Asian Buffet.

The police investigation has revealed that one male was riding a motorcycle on the roadway when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.

after being hit the victim was able to drive his motorcycle into the parking lot of Asian Buffet and called 9-1-1.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident and there is no additional information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800

or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

