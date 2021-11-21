Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.

From the Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings this evening.

NPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Virginia Ave. Saturday afternoon in reference to gunshots fired. Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound beside the garage of the residence. Officers performed first aid on the subject, but he later died after being transported to a local hospital. Officers learned that there was an argument involving the deceased male and another unknown male who fled after the shooting.

While investigating this incident, officers were called to an apartment complex at 1630 Cardinal Street in reference to a male in the parking lot who had also been shot. That subject was also transported in serious condition to a local hospital.

The two incidents are being investigated to determine if they are connected to one another. Officers will be at both scenes for several more hours.

More information will be released as it becomes available.