East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SUV speeds into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It’s unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
Source: Gray News Media
Kountze man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, car in Tyler County
Lynnie Ray Chatman is wanted for questioning after his father's body was discovered Thursday...
Livingston man wanted for questioning in father’s death

Latest News

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
600 Thanksgiving meals prepared for Meals on Wheels
Lufkin First United Methodist Church prepares 600 Thanksgiving meals
The Build Back Better bill is expected to face some hurdles as it heads to the Senate.
Biden's Build Back Better plan may face Senate hurdles