Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies and warm but pleasant highs in the lower 70s. We will trend a bit warm tomorrow as well before another cool down arrives just in time for the next work week! Our next cold front moves into East Texas on Sunday and will help bring some scattered showers to the area throughout the day before skies quickly dry out behind the front just before midnight on Monday morning. We’ll cool back into the middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday, but will be right back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by next Wednesday. Most of Wednesday is looking dry for now, but that changes quite drastically Wednesday night and on Thanksgiving. A potent upper-level system and cold front look to bring widespread showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas starting late on Wednesday and could last throughout most, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day. This is of course a very busy time of the year on the roadways in East Texas so we please ask everyone to remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to this tricky holiday forecast. For now, it does seem like Black Friday is trending pretty dry, and this could continue well into the holiday weekend which is good news. Things certainly can change between now and then, so let’s not jynx it by worrying too much. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and will let you know if anything changes.

