SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time since 2014, the Stephen F. Austin State University football team is in the postseason, earning an at-large bid in the FCS playoffs.
SFA, 8-3, will visit the Univesity of the Incarnate Word, 8-2, on November 27. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
The Lumberjacks are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the postseason. UIW is on a 4-game winning streak.
The winner will play No.1 Sam Houston in the second round on either December 3 or 4 in Huntsville.
