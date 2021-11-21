East Texas Now Business Break
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round

SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA Jeremiah Walker(KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time since 2014, the Stephen F. Austin State University football team is in the postseason, earning an at-large bid in the FCS playoffs.

SFA, 8-3, will visit the Univesity of the Incarnate Word, 8-2, on November 27. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

The Lumberjacks are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the postseason. UIW is on a 4-game winning streak.

The winner will play No.1 Sam Houston in the second round on either December 3 or 4 in Huntsville.

