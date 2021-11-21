Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy today, with scattered showers beginning this morning and ending this evening. Highs today will be in the 70s, but some of us could stay in the 60s depending on how much cloud cover and rain you see. This evening, showers end, and temps will be in the 50s and 60s before cooling down into the mid 40s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow looks to be a sunny day, with highs in the 60s. The 70s will make a brief return on Wednesday before our next cold front moves through, for Thanksgiving highs will be in the mid 60s. We’re still forecasting moderate to high rain chances for Thanksgiving as well but have taken rain out of the Black Friday forecast. The early preview of next weekend looks dry with temps in the 60s. Have a great week and enjoy your Sunday!

