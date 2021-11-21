East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
Source: Gray News Media
Kountze man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, car in Tyler County
Lynnie Ray Chatman is wanted for questioning after his father's body was discovered Thursday...
Livingston man wanted for questioning in father’s death

Latest News

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Jackson to join Kenosha march to protest Rittenhouse verdict
SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round