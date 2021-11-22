East Texas Now Business Break
74-year-old man found deceased in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from Lufkin and his dog was found deceased in a submerged vehicle in Angelina County.

According to the post on Sunday, November 21st the Sheriff’s office was called to the Marion Ferry boat ramp off FM 1669 North about a vehicle submerged in the water.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with witnesses that advised them that they were searching for a hunting area and observed what appeared to be a vehicle completely submerged approximately 100 feet from the boat ramp said, officials.

The Officials report stated that when the vehicle was removed from the water deputies discovered a deceased person and dog in the vehicle.

Thomas Neil Jacobs, 74 of Lufkin was the occupant of the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this time although the case is still under investigation pending an autopsy, said officials.

