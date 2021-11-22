East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

A Better East Texas: Higher prices

By Pat Stacey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You have probably noticed that some of the consumer retail items we used to think would never run low, are running low.

Hardly any industry or retail category is exempt from a contraction in available inventory. So, empty, or partly filled shelves at our favorite stores are here to stay, for now. The supply chain will smooth out over time and as the impact from COVID-19 lessens.

Will prices for those same items ever go back to pre-pandemic levels? Unfortunately, probably not – and for a lot of reasons. Many companies were forced to raise prices to maintain some amount of business margin – to pay for fixed costs like overhead. But these same businesses have also had to increase wages because of a smaller labor pool. So, it is much more expensive to get and keep employees. And on top of that are fuel and delivery costs that all must be covered somewhere.

As a result, it falls on the purchaser, the consumer, us, when all these challenges exist. And it will be a long time, if ever before wages start decreasing. And ultimately, while many people made plays for higher-paying jobs, many are having to use the extra pay to cover the increased costs of many of life’s staples – groceries, fuel, home expenses. It becomes a cycle that is more of a mental adjustment than an actual financial one. That means that it is more important than ever to be smart with the money that you make, spend wisely – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.
SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Source: Gray News Media
Kountze man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, car in Tyler County

Latest News

A Better East Texas: Higher prices
A Better East Texas: Higher prices
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today! No rain in our forecast until Wednesday