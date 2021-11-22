DETCOG discusses projects after passage of infrastructure deal

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Now that president Joe Biden has signed off on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, states, counties and cities will be deciding how to spend it.

Deep East Texas Council of Governments executive director Lonnie Hunt knows most of the money will come down through funding formulas and competitive grants. The allocations will come over the next five years.

Hunt told KTRE’S Donna McCollum broadband expansion remains DETCOG’s earmarked project for any funding that comes to the Pineywoods.

Analysts expect transportation projects will be a top priority, especially shovel-ready projects, plenty which are in Deep East Texas, according to TxDOT.

