DETCOG employees in temporary building after Sept. 29 fire at Lufkin offices

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Council of Governments staff remain inconvenienced by a September 29 fire.

More damage than ever expected occurred by a flash fire. It started as a pilot light for the heating unit was lit. Why it happened is still under investigation.

From the outside of the building today, it appears to be fine and in good shape. Inside, however, crews have gutted the building. Heavy smoke damage required the year and a half old interior to be completely rebuilt. About 60 people will work in a temporary building on-property.

DETCOG expects the building to be ready for employees to return in about a year.

