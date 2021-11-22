East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DETCOG employees in temporary building after Sept. 29 fire at Lufkin offices

Interior of Lufkin DETCOG building being rebuilt
Interior of Lufkin DETCOG building being rebuilt((Source: KTRE))
By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Council of Governments staff remain inconvenienced by a September 29 fire.

More damage than ever expected occurred by a flash fire. It started as a pilot light for the heating unit was lit. Why it happened is still under investigation.

From the outside of the building today, it appears to be fine and in good shape. Inside, however, crews have gutted the building. Heavy smoke damage required the year and a half old interior to be completely rebuilt. About 60 people will work in a temporary building on-property.

DETCOG expects the building to be ready for employees to return in about a year.

RELATED: Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round

Latest News

DETCOG discusses projects after passage of infrastructure deal
DETCOG discusses projects after passage of infrastructure deal
DETCOG discusses projects after passage of infrastructure deal
WEBXTRA: DETCOG discusses projects after passage of infrastructure deal
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp