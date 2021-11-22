First Alert: Seasonal temperatures and remaining dry through Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool sunshine and light winds have made for a great day for travel or to just get outside and get that walk in around the block.

With clear skies in place tonight, it will be a cold night as overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

Tuesday will be another sun-filled, gorgeous day as daytime highs top out near 70-degrees with a light, southeast wind returning.

Wednesday will become mostly cloudy and breezy with highs finding their way back into the lower 70′s.

On Thanksgiving Day, the cold front will push through East Texas in the morning hours, clearing our southern counties by the midday time frame. Rain is looking likely as we have the odds of getting wet at 80%. The rain will be moderate-to-heavy at times, leading to wet roadways and a wet Thanksgiving Day throughout the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts look to average around an inch, with some isolated spots receiving around one-and-a-half inches before the bulk of the moisture moves out by the mid-to-late afternoon hours. At this time, no heavy thunderstorms are expected, just widespread, steady rainfall.

Temperatures will meander in the 60′s throughout the day, combining with the rain and northerly winds to put an added chill in the air.

Skies will clear out for Black Friday, leading to a return to a cool sunshine and highs in the upper 50′s.

We will then see clouds return over the weekend as another approaching cold front looks to bring in a slight rain chance late Saturday.

Overall, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend looks very promising from Friday through Sunday as we will have seasonal weather in place.

