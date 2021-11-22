Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified a second person wanted for questioning in the death of a Livingston man.

Investigators want to speak with Brooke Ashley Cormier, 22, following the death of Leonard Chatman. Chatman’s body was discovered on Nov. 18 lying in the front yard of a home in the 14000 block of FM 350 N in Livingston.

Lynnie Ray Chatman, 40 (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Polk County investigators, along with the Texas Rangers, previously identified Chatman’s son, Lynnie Chatman, as wanted for questioning in his father’s death. Investigators said Cormier is Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend and they are believed to be together at this time.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts or any other information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a detective at 936-327-6810. You may also contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

