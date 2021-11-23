East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 105 near FM 390 between Brenham and Navasota.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an infant Monday night in Washington County.(WILX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an infant Monday night in Washington County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 105 near FM 390 between Brenham and Navasota.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2014 Jeep SUV and a 2006 Dodge pickup were traveling eastbound on Highway 105.

Troopers say the driver of the Jeep stopped in the roadway to turn left into a private driveway and the driver of the Dodge failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, Mayra Reyes Gonzalez, 27, of Brenham, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham.

There were three other occupants in the Jeep.

Rodolfo Navarro, 28, of Brenham, the front seat passenger, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham. Two back seat passengers, a two-year-old and a seven-month-old were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham. The seven-month-old suffered incapacitating injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, a 16-year-old of Washington, refused treatment on the scene, said troopers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,266 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
NASA geophysicist Olivier Barnouin
NASA geophysicist explains tonight’s test launch of asteroid-deflecting mission
Republican Aditya Atholi is running to represent Texas' 1st Congressional District.
Former Gohmert staffer running for Congress
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting