DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an infant Monday night in Washington County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 105 near FM 390 between Brenham and Navasota.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2014 Jeep SUV and a 2006 Dodge pickup were traveling eastbound on Highway 105.

Troopers say the driver of the Jeep stopped in the roadway to turn left into a private driveway and the driver of the Dodge failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, Mayra Reyes Gonzalez, 27, of Brenham, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham.

There were three other occupants in the Jeep.

Rodolfo Navarro, 28, of Brenham, the front seat passenger, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham. Two back seat passengers, a two-year-old and a seven-month-old were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham. The seven-month-old suffered incapacitating injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, a 16-year-old of Washington, refused treatment on the scene, said troopers.

