First Alert: Increasing clouds and rain chances as we head toward Thanksgiving Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another gorgeous November day today courtesy of the blue skies, light winds, and seasonally cool temperatures.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as lows will drop into the upper 40′s. It will be a chilly night, but not nearly as cold as it has been the past couple of nights.

Wednesday will feature increasing clouds to go along with warm and windy conditions. Highs will top out in the lower 70′s as southeasterly winds will be blowing in at 15 mph, gusting to 20 to 25 mph throughout the day.

On Thanksgiving Day, a storm system tracking through the central and northern plains will usher in a cold front. This cold front will push through East Texas in the late morning hours, clearing our southern counties by the middle part of the afternoon. Rain is looking likely as we have the odds of getting wet at 90%.

The rain will be moderate-to-heavy at times, leading to wet roadways and a wet Thanksgiving Day throughout the Piney Woods. The rainfall will be widespread and heaviest in the mid-to-late morning hours before tapering down and shifting south of our area by the middle part of the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts look to average around an inch, with some isolated spots receiving around one-and-a-half inches before the bulk of the moisture moves out by the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

We will see a return to a cool sunshine on Black Friday, as highs only reach the upper 50′s. There will be some mid-and-high level clouds moving overhead, but it will be a filtered sunshine during the day.

We will then see clouds return over the weekend as another approaching cold front looks to bring in a slight rain chance late Saturday and Saturday night. Since the atmosphere will be very dry, very little, if any, rainfall accumulations are expected with this second and weaker frontal passage over the weekend.

Overall, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend looks very promising from Friday through Sunday as we will have seasonal weather in place.

