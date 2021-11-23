East Texas Now Business Break
Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Congressman Louie Gohmert of Tyler has announced that since he has adequate donations in place, he will file to run for attorney general of Texas.

Congressman Gohmert says he has raised the initial $1 million needed to launch his campaign, thanks to ‘lionhearted people’ who donated to his campaign before it even got started.

“I’ll need more, of course, but this’ll get us started,” Gohmert said in his announcement on YouTube Monday afternoon.

Gohmert says that he will make election integrity his top priority.

