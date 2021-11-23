LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Unit continues to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl in Central Lubbock.

Officers were called to a home near 45th Street, between Utica and Salem, around 4:30 Monday afternoon to “assist EMS” with a child that “was possibly bitten by a dog”, according to the police report.

At the time of the report, police do not believe a crime occurred. A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist the child was attacked by at least one dog. Lubbock’s Animal Control was seen at the address.

The three-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

