LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’

LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Unit continues to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl in Central Lubbock.

Officers were called to a home near 45th Street, between Utica and Salem, around 4:30 Monday afternoon to “assist EMS” with a child that “was possibly bitten by a dog”, according to the police report.

At the time of the report, police do not believe a crime occurred. A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist the child was attacked by at least one dog. Lubbock’s Animal Control was seen at the address.

The three-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist a girl was attacked by at least one dog....
A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist a girl was attacked by at least one dog. Lubbock's Animal Control was seen at the address.(KCBD)

