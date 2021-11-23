East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round

Latest News

Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general
Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general
Infrastructure Funding Deep East Texas
Infrastructure Funding Deep East Texas
EMS Procession
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash