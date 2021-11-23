Rollover wreck involving mail truck slows traffic on Loop 287 near Hwy 69 in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is asking the public to avoid the area around the Farmer’s Market on Loop 287.

According to an official report at 4:38 a.m., officials were called to a rollover accident where a box truck carrying mail was headed north on Loop 287 to Nacogdoches when the driver left the road for an unknown reason.

The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch and the mail spilled all over the roadside, said, officials.

Officials said the driver managed to escape the truck by himself and was talking when emergency crews arrived. The driver of the box truck was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Cleanup, including mail collection, is ongoing so expect delays. The City of Lufkin is asking the public to avoid the area if at all possible.

