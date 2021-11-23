East Texas Now Business Break
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The scene is clear following a major structure fire at the site of the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission.

Grimes County Sherriff Don Sowell confirmed the fire broke out in one building on the Italian Village side of the park early Tuesday morning.

Cory Brock, the park’s marketing director, says the fire was put out fairly quickly. At this point, they believe it was a transformer fire. While the area is near a petting zoo, the animals were not on-site during the fire. No people or animals were injured.

The fest will be open as planned this weekend.

