SFA’s Gipson named WAC Offensive Player of the Year
DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - The Western Athletic Conference has announced its All-WAC football teams and major awards as selected by the league’s six head coaches. Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson was named WAC Offensive Player of the Year and Tarleton’s Devin Hafford was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Sam Houston’s Kamren Washington was named WAC Freshman of the Year and the Bearkats’ K.C. Keeler was named WAC Coach of the Year.
Gipson, a sophomore wide receiver from Dallas, led both the WAC and all of FCS with 127.6 receiving yards per game with 14 receiving touchdowns for the second-place Lumberjacks, who earned an at-large selection to the 2021 FCS Playoffs. A three-time WAC Offensive Player of the Week, he finished with multiple touchdowns in five games, adding a punt return touchdown on Sep. 18 against Mississippi Valley State.
Hafford, a senior defensive back from Atascocita, Texas, led the WAC with six interceptions on the season and added 54 total tackles for the Texans. He was named WAC Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25 after picking off a pair of passes and recording eight tackles in a win over Midwestern State. His season-high for tackles was 14 against Abilene Christian and he also returned an interception for a touchdown against future WAC foe Southern Utah.
Washington, a defensive lineman from Mansfield, Texas, held his own on the talented Bearkat defensive line, finishing the season with 13 tackles and a sack. His best game came on Oct. 9 against Lamar, making four tackles in a 41-7 win over the Cardinals. He recorded a tackle in nine of 10 games he played in this season.
Keeler earns his first WAC Coach of the Year honor and his seventh overall, spanning four different conferences, after leading the Bearkats to 21-straight victories, including a perfect 10-0 this fall. Holding a career record of 253-95-1, including 79-22 in eight seasons at Sam Houston, he is the only coach in FCS history to win national titles at two different institutions, having won the 2003 title at Delaware before leading the Bearkats to the 2020 title in May.
WAC Offensive Player of the Year: Xavier Gipson, So., WR, Stephen F. Austin
WAC Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Hafford, Sr., DB, Tarleton
WAC Freshman of the Year: Kamren Washington, DL, Sam Houston
WAC Coach of the Year: K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston
First Team All-WAC
QB - Eric Schmid, R-Jr., Sam Houston
RB - Ramon Jefferson, R-Jr., Sam Houston
RB - Javy McDonald, Sr., Tarleton
WR - Tariq Bitson, Sr., Tarleton
WR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston
WR - Xavier Gipson, So., Stephen F. Austin
TE - Isaac Schley, Gr., Sam Houston
OL - Zach Ingram, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
OL - Reece Jordan, Gr., Sam Houston
OL - Clint Lapic, So., Stephen F. Austin
OL - Prince Pines, So., Sam Houston
OL - Colby Thomas, Sr., Sam Houston
DL - Jahari Kay, Sr., Sam Houston
DL - Trace Mascorro, Sr., Sam Houston
DL - BJ Thompson, Jr., Stephen F. Austin
DL - Joseph Wallace, Sr., Sam Houston
LB - Bert Morris, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
LB - Markel Perry, R-Jr., Sam Houston
LB - Brevin Randle, So., Stephen F. Austin
LB - Trevor Williams, Jr., Sam Houston
DB - Myles Brooks, So., Stephen F. Austin
DB - Devin Hafford, Sr., Tarleton
DB - Myles Heard, So., Stephen F. Austin
DB - Zyon McCollum, Sr., Sam Houston
K - Chris Campos, R-Fr., Stephen F. Austin
P - Max Quick, So., Stephen F. Austin
KR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston
Second Team All-WAC
QB - Trae Self, Jr., Stephen F. Austin
RB - Miles Reed, Jr., Stephen F. Austin
RB - Noah Smith, So., Sam Houston
WR - Ife Adeyi, So., Sam Houston
WR - Kobe Clark, Jr., Abilene Christian
WR - Cody Chrest, Gr., Sam Houston
TE - Marvin Landy, Fr., Tarleton
OL - Eleasah Anderson, R-Jr., Sam Houston
OL - Ethan Hagler, So., Sam Houston
OL - Blake Haynes, So., Tarleton
OL - Keegan Holm, So., Stephen F. Austin
OL - Reese Moore, R-Fr., Abilene Christian
DL - Javier Duran, Tarleton
DL - Jevon Leon, So., Sam Houston
DL - Rayshad Nichols, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
DL - Dennis Osagiede, Jr., Stephen F. Austin
LB - Tim Hart, R-Sr., Sam Houston
LB - Will Leota, Fr., Dixie State
LB - Tkai Lloyd, So., Stephen F. Austin
LB - Ronnell Wilson, Sr., Tarleton
DB - Tyrell Grayson, R-Fr., Dixie State
DB - Tristin McCollum, Sr., Sam Houston
DB - Ryan Stapp, R-So., Abilene Christian
DB - Jeremiah Walker, Fr., Stephen F. Austin
K - Blair Zepeda, R-So., Abilene Christian
P - Matt McRobert, Sr., Sam Houston
KR - Xavier Gipson, So., Stephen F. Austin
