Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Leray Afton Phillips
Leray Afton Phillips((Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man last seen a month ago in Joaquin.

Leray Afton Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin approximately one month ago.

He is described 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said Phillips is often seen in the vicinity of the Logansport bridge and is normally seen riding a bicycle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or if you have seen him recently, please contact the SCSO at 936-598-5601 .

