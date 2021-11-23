Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man last seen a month ago in Joaquin.

Leray Afton Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin approximately one month ago.

He is described 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said Phillips is often seen in the vicinity of the Logansport bridge and is normally seen riding a bicycle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or if you have seen him recently, please contact the SCSO at 936-598-5601 .

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.