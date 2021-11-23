East Texas Now Business Break
Some Texans still seeing effect of February’s winter storm through tree infestations

Trees in Longview
Trees in Longview((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - More than nine months removed from February’s winter storm, some Texans are still seeing the effects of the storm.

Some hardwood trees and one local softwood tree are being infested by pests such as beetles.

The bugs attack trees that are under stress. The stress comes from the hard freeze this past February as the trees try to repair themselves.

“They have a sense about them that they can figure out if a tree is stressed. Sap the tree is going to push out, sap to try and capture that beetle. It’s called pitch tube or sap lobules whatever you want to call it. If the tree is successful it will trap the beetle in the sap and that beetle will die.” said Forester Daniel Duncum.

If you have a tree in the yard that you would like to keep that has been infested, there are vendors who treat the trees with tree injections. This is recommended in late March, April, and May when the trees are more active.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

