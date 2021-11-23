East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s. Winds out of the south 5-15mph this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll be in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s for tomorrow morning. Clouds start to roll back into East Texas tonight, and by tomorrow we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies. Highs for Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s - don’t get used to it though. Our next cold front will bring showers and thundershowers to East Texas Wednesday night, lasting into Thursday. The morning commute/travel forecast for Thursday looks wet with heavy showers moving through the area. The good news, rain should clear out of East Texas Thursday afternoon, and we may even see some sunshine before the day is over. We’ll stay dry for Black Friday, still forecasting highs in the 50s for that day with partly cloudy skies. We’ve thrown a low rain chance in for Saturday, with the best chances being in the southern and western portions of East Texas. Other than that, the weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-23-21
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-23-21
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-22-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-22-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips