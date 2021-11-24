East Texas Now Business Break
18 wheeler crashes into an Autozone Store in Lufkin

By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning, an 18 wheeler crashed through the AutoZone on South Timberland drive in Lufkin. The driver drove through the intersection and entered into an AutoZone store before exiting the store and landing into a ditch.

Around 4:25am Lufkin police officers responded to a major accident involving an 18 wheeler that tore down power lines and crashed into an AutoZone Store. Jennifer Bellamy the part sales manager at AutoZone woke up with messages informing her of the destroyed store, moments before she planned to get ready for work.

“I woke up and I saw all these you know in the group chat and I’m like is this for real and so I called candy and she’s like it’s for real and she sent me a couple of pictures our boss has sent us and it’s just a pretty sad situation,” Bellamy said.

When officers arrived, they found the 62 year old truck driver Brian Golliday, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Golliday’s family told Lufkin police officers that he had a history of heart problems. Candie Gibson has been working at AutoZone for the past year and says she never could have expected a morning that looked like this.

“Devastated. Very sad. I cried when I got here this morning. It’s shocking. I’m in a state of shock. I want to pray for the man’s family involved in this accident,” Gibson said.

Joseph Self commuted the 30 minutes from Huntington early this morning… before coming face to face to the demolished building.

“It’s bad but like I said there was a man that passed away today and that’s probably the worst thing about the day,” Self said.

The City of Lufkin condemned the AutoZone building. Employees tell us the store will be rebuilt at a different location in about 6 months.

“We’ve got the option to go to Nacogdoches or Center and work so that we are still employed which is a good thing, especially this time of year with Christmas coming up,” Bellamy said.

Please keep Mr. Golliday’s family in your thoughts and prayers. The accident remains under investigation

