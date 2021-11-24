East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest

Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were...
Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school. (Credit: Twitter/briangomesss)(For CBS affiliates only.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school.

Students in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, decided to walk out of classes Friday after a sophomore publicly accused a freshman of sexually harassing and abusing her. Hundreds of students walked out to protest the administration’s response.

Videos widely shared on social media show officers forcibly holding a student on the ground while arresting him. Others show two officers pepper-spraying one student and then firing their tasers at him.

School and city officials maintain that the officers were justified in using force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

Latest News

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
Prosecutors say police shot an Oregon woman Monday after she ran from a squad car and shot an...
DA: Police shot Oregon woman who ran, shot cop
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store