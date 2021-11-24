4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest

(AP) - Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school.

Students in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, decided to walk out of classes Friday after a sophomore publicly accused a freshman of sexually harassing and abusing her. Hundreds of students walked out to protest the administration’s response.

Videos widely shared on social media show officers forcibly holding a student on the ground while arresting him. Others show two officers pepper-spraying one student and then firing their tasers at him.

School and city officials maintain that the officers were justified in using force.

