East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

AHEC Pineywoods, universities, medical providers work to improve rural health care

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Flu and COVID-19 only accentuate the importance of having good rural health care.

Yet, the rural population is one of the largest physician-underserved populations in the nation. A collaboration is underway to improve the service.

When illness spreads across small towns and country lands, be glad Shontel Minor, a director of Texas AHEC Pineywoods, has your back.

“AHEC stands for Area Health Education Centers. And our focus is providing health care workforce development to our coverage areas,” explained Minor.

AHEC East extends across 100 counties.

Following a restructuring and obtaining non-profit status, The Pineywoods division is reconnecting with 17 Deep East Texas counties.

Minor tells regional leaders too few Deep East Texas students enter a career in health care. Their support establishes pipeline activities.

“So, we’ll be focusing on our health career promotion opportunities for our school age youth. We’ll also be doing clinical based education and training. We will be doing professional education and support as well as community health and development,” listed Minor.

Sam Houston State University’s newly developed medical school has a pipeline to 31 hospitals and clinics, most located in Deep East Texas. Sam Houston’s Dr. Courtney West.

“We would like our students come in train, go back out and train in those areas and then go back and live and serve.”

By summer’s end, Sam Houston med students will train in health facilities right along with students from other universities, including SFA and Angelina College. West is confident school rivalry will be left at the door.

“You’ll see nurses and physicians and students rotating thru these facilities together. It’s really not a competition. Once they go to medical school they come from all different colleges. It’s a collaboration”, said West.

The educator practices what she preaches. She has deep ties to East Texas. She was born and raised in Madisonville, with grandparents, parents, aunts, and uncles living throughout the Deep East Texas region.

Education centers, medical schools and community leaders provide the pipelines, so the division between health professions and community needs won’t exist.

https://www.utmb.edu/ahec/home

https://www.shsu.edu/academics/osteopathic-medicine/

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
Lynnie Chatman’s girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Cormier (22), is also wanted on two unrelated felony...
Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting

Latest News

Today we spoke with members of the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the Vanishing...
Cherokee Co. Historical Commission, Vanishing Texana Museum discuss Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial
Flu Season Forecast
Flu cases could increase this season after calm 2020-2021 flu season
Pirkey
Pirkey Power Plant in Harrison County slated for shutdown in 2023
Political Update
Gohmert in YouTube announcement: “I will be filing to run for Texas attorney general”