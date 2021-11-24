Alabama-Coushatta celebrates ancestry during Native American Heritage Month

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Thanksgiving is celebrated this week and it’s also a time to pause and observe Native American Heritage Month.

In Deep East Texas one of three tribes is the sovereign nation of Alabama-Coushatta. Their reservation is in Polk County.

Tribal council secretary Yolando Poncho explains “the Alabama-Coushatta will always pay tribute to its rich ancestry and traditions of all Native Americans.”

Poncho says each tribe is different with 574 tribes. She says they celebrate their own culture and languages.

