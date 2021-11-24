East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal

The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited...
The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “best when used by” dates between May 10 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023.(Kraft Heinz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Several variations of powdered drink mixes are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of small pieces of metal or glass.

According to the FDA, the recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “best when used by” dates between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023.

An internal review at the manufacturing facility revealed the issue, and the company said it is working to remove potentially contaminated products from circulation.

Complete list of products voluntarily recalled

Anyone who purchased items included in the recall should return it to the store where it was bought or throw it away.

Customers can also contact the parent company, Kraft Heinz, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday - Friday at 1-855-713-9237 to see if a product they purchased is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

If you purchased any of the items included in the recall should return it to the store where it...
If you purchased any of the items included in the recall should return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.(Kraft Heinz)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

Latest News

Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death set for 2nd day of deliberations
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg...
NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept