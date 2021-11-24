Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early Wednesday morning Lufkin police were called to the scene of a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler that drove through an Autozone on Timberland Drive.

According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, officers are on the scene of a fatal accident that happened around 4:25 a.m.

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through Autozone on Timberland Drive. (LUFKIN POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The official report stated that the 18-wheeler was headed southbound when it went off left the road for an unknown reason at the Tulane intersection and traveled several hundred yards before entering and exiting the Autozone building on Timberland Drive.

The truck came to rest in a Kiwanis Park tree line behind a neighboring office building said, officials.

When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene of the wreck, they found that the driver was deceased. Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to extricate the driver from the cab said, officials.

According to officials, the truck tore down power lines after leaving the road. And initially, 900 homes were without power, at this moment the number is down to 26 as of 6 a.m. Oncor is on the scene said, officials.

Two vehicles were in the Autozone parking lot during the wreck and they were also damaged. The truck driver was from out of state. He was hauling bananas, said the release.

Officials from The Lufkin Police department said that the accident remains under investigation.

At this moment the northbound lanes of Timberland Drive from South First Street to Tulane Drive are blocked. Traffic is moving in the area with motorists sharing the southbound lanes.

Officials say to expect delays, use caution and avoid the area if at all possible as cleanup continues.

