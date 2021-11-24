First Alert: Rainy weather moves in for the start to Thanksgiving Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Warm, southerly winds have led to warming temperatures and increasing cloud cover on this Thanksgiving Eve.

The cloudy skies and breezy conditions will lead to a mild night in which the overnight lows will only drop into the lower 60′s.

On Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will sweep through East Texas. This cold front will push through East Texas in the late morning hours, clearing our southern counties by the middle part of the afternoon. Rain is looking likely as we have the odds of getting wet at 90%. The rain will be moderate-to-heavy at times, leading to wet roadways and a wet Thanksgiving Day throughout the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-half inch to as much as an inch before the moisture moves out and is replaced by drier air late in the day.

Temperatures will hang out in the 60′s for the first half of the day before cool, northerly winds usher in cooler, drier air in the afternoon hours. The shift to northerly winds will become gusty, coming in at 15 mph, gusting to near 25 mph at times on Thursday afternoon.

We will see a return to a cool sunshine on Black Friday, as highs only reach the upper 50′s. There will be some mid-and-high level clouds moving overhead, but it will be a filtered sunshine during the day.

We will then see clouds return over the weekend as another approaching cold front and low pressure system over Mexico look to bring us a modest rain chance late Saturday and Saturday night.

We will then see partial sunshine and more cool breezes for Sunday before we get back to full sunshine early next week as high pressure builds back into our part of the state.

