East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving with holiday meal competition

Soldiers on Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving early with a little competition.
Soldiers on Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving early with a little competition.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The friends and relatives of soldiers at Fort Hood gathered at dining facilities on post Tuesday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

To promote esprit de corps with units and soldiers across the installation, Fort Hood hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal competition.

Hundreds of Army culinary specialists from several Fort Hood dining facilities battled for food supremacy and the title of best dining facility on post.

“Countless hours of dedicated, 92G making sure that everything was dressed right,” said SFC John Cunningham.

The chefs spent hours preparing their eight dining halls to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal to soldiers and their families.

“They have a creative mind and making sure that their creative mind actually came to life,” said Cunningham.

In the spirit of giving thanks, senior leadership from units on post served the enlisted soldiers to show their appreciation for the hard work the service members working to defend our nation.

“It’s amazing. I feel they’re truly putting people first, and it’s really good. I like I see that it shows that they really care for who cares? And you can say it like every single person out there serving right now. And I mean, they’re happy there. They can tell they’re really doing something good for soldiers,” said Sgt Marquis Sanders with 68th Engineer Construction Company.

After all the food was served, the Blackjack Dining Facility was the winner of this year’s competition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

Latest News

Political Update
Congressman Louie Gohmert talks run for Texas attorney general
AHEC Pineywoods
AHEC Pineywoods, universities, medical providers work to improve rural health care
Turkey Giveaway
Two day Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway begins Tuesday in Longview
Political Update 10PM
Congressman Gohmert talks run for Texas attorney general
Tyler Christmas Tree
Leyland Cypress from Panola County featured on Tyler square for Christmas