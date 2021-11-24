Congressman Gohmert talks run for Texas attorney general

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Congressman Gohmert made it official in a video posted to YouTube on Monday. It follows his announcement earlier this month that he would join the race if he raised $1 million in 10 days. Day 10 was last Friday, but Gohmert’s announcement didn’t come until Monday

Gohmert said during an interview with anchor Blake Holland today that, “Some (money) came in after that.”

Like the other high-profile GOP challengers, Gohmert is taking aim at Ken Paxton’s legal problems, warning that they could cause Paxton to lose the general election.

“It was not something I really wanted to do. It was something I felt compelled to do,” he said.

And while Gohmert runs for state office, his seat in congress is already being eyed by two East Texans, one of them a former Gohmert intern-turned-oilfield roughneck from Shelby County.

Aditya Atholi said, “The reason I’m running is D.C. doesn’t work for us.”

US Marine Aditya Atholi is a graduate of Center High School and Rice University. After working in the oilfield in Texas and New Mexico, he’s running as a “Roughneck for Congress.”

“We have a specific, simple, and practical plan to return to local self-government like we had in this country for hundreds of years. It’s something Republicans have always believed in. And we believe that this plan will work to bring back local self-government and if we can do that, that’s how we can return America to conservative nation like we’ve always been,” Atholi said.

Among the other candidates looking to take Gohmert’s seat is Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, who said earlier this month that if Gohmert chose to run for state office, he’d be interested in running for Congress.

Moran told us on Tuesday that, “Congressman Gohmert’s announcement that he’s going to run for Texas attorney general certainly expedites the decision-making process for me and my family as to whether or not we want to run to replace him in Congress, but this week we’re enjoying time with family, time off enjoying time with my in-laws. And we’re going to continue doing that this week and make a final decision that we’ll announce next week.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.