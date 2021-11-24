High fuel prices not keeping East Texans home for Thanksgiving, expert says

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As millions of Texans gear up to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, they’ll encounter the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in eight years, according to AAA Texas.

Across the country, drivers are paying an average of $3.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas going into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The average in Texas is $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

”For Thanksgiving, it will be the highest we’ve seen in eight years. Today in Tyler, the average is $3.03. A year ago on this day, it was $1.79 just because fewer people were traveling. There wasn’t really as much demand for gasoline, so certainly you know now that travel has ramped back up, there’s a lot of demand for gasoline, folks have been vaccinated for the COVID virus and they feel more confident to travel,” AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Armbruster says this year’s high gas prices aren’t keeping people from traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

”92% of those who are traveling for Thanksgiving in Texas will do so by automobile. The total travel volume for this year is 3.9 million that will be traveling between Wednesday and Sunday here in Texas. When we look across the nation, it’s 54 million people that will be traveling,” Armbruster said.

President Biden announced Tuesday he will release 50 million barrels of oil from the emergency oil reserves to help bring down gas prices; however, it likely won’t hit the market until mid-to-late December.

”We’re still not seeing oil production back to where it was prior to the pandemic, so that’s contributing of course to supply and demand issues and why crude oil is much more expensive right now,” Armbruster said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.