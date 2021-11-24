East Texas Now Business Break
Texoma-raised Miss Rodeo Texas goes for the national title

Bobbi Loran, Miss Rodeo Texas, is preparing to make her appearance on the national stage for...
Bobbi Loran, Miss Rodeo Texas, is preparing to make her appearance on the national stage for the Miss Rodeo America pageant(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KAUZ) -In July we first introduced you to Bobbi Loran: the newly crowned Miss Rodeo Texas who was born and raised right here in Texoma.

Now it’s time for Loran to head to Las Vegas to compete for Miss Rodeo America.

For eight days, she’ll be tested on her knowledge of a wide variety of subjects, including: the Professional Cowboy’s Association rule book, equine science and ailments, politics, current events and rodeo history.

While it’s a lot of work, Loran said she’s ready to go.

“I can’t wait to compete at Miss Rodeo America and represent the greatest state in the country, in my opinion, when my boots hit the stage in Las Vegas,” she said, “I’m just so thankful for everyone who’s helping me along the journey, especially people in my community who made me the person I am today.”

The competition begins bright and early the morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

“I feel like the judges are truly looking for the girl who is the most genuine but also the hardest worker,” Loran added, “so hopefully that’s me and we’ll be bringing the Miss Rodeo title home for Texas.”

Best of luck, Bobbi!

