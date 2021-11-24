Upshur County man constructs giant teddy bears from hay

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas decor is popping up around East Texas, and some of it is quite imaginative and unique. And just north of FM 726 on Highway 300, there is a decoration that is much larger than life.

If you see it from behind, it looks a little confusing; this seemingly random stack of hay bales. But, driving down Highway 300, it’s much more than barely clear: It’s stacked in the shape of two giant Teddy bears. They are the brainchild of Bobby Jenkins, Hay Sculptor.

“I saw it many years ago in Oklahoma. Had a son playing ball up there. And we drove by and I took a picture,” Jenkins said.

So it wasn’t his concept, and many years passed before he could find the time to make his own version, until finally he came up with the bare necessities and:

“I did it. Got a lot of response. We decided to add an extra one this year,” Jenkins said.

He says the second one was with the urging of his wife and daughter.

“So is it like a mama bear and baby bear?” I asked him.

“I would say brothers,” Jenkins said.

“Brothers. They have names?” I asked.

“Not yet. Last year I did it before Thanksgiving and left it up until; I guess I took it down January 1 or 2,” Jenkins said.

The hay does get used.

“It’s not wasted, it’s just prolonged,” Jenkins said.

“How hard was it to put together? What did you do? How did you do it?” I asked Bobby.

“Just put the parts on the faces and stacked them. It takes longer to do the eyes and all that stuff than actually stack them,” Jenkins said.

He says he used plates and pieces of cardboard covered with black trash bags for weather protection.

“Are there going to be more?” I asked Bobby.

“Not this year. Not this year,” Jenkins said.

That apparently would be unbearable.

“Do you think this attracts Santa?” I asked Bobby.

“I hope not,” Jenkins laughed.

He’s kind of a man of few words, that Bobby. But his actions do speak loudly. And if the bears could talk they’d probably say: ‘Hay, have a beary Christmas!’

Okay on that note, I’ve got to bale.

Jenkins says he does plan on lighting the bears so they can be seen at night. And he doesn’t mind people talking selfies with the bears. He doesn’t want anyone doing any bear climbing though. Please stay off the bears, and don’t feed them either.

