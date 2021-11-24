Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It sure is a breezy day today as southerly winds blow at around 10 to 20 mph, with a few wind gusts getting up to 25 mph. Those breezy southerly winds are dragging in warmer temperatures today and more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which will help bring in more widespread showers and thundershowers by tonight and throughout the first half of tomorrow. We’ll stay mostly dry throughout today before spotty showers begin to pop up this evening. Our next cold front arrives early tomorrow morning and will be the main driving force for the rain tonight and tomorrow. Thankfully the severe threats are looking quite low for now, but some moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times so PLEASE be very careful and patient while out on the roads. The front will clear East Texas by late tomorrow afternoon and will take the rain with it. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s by tomorrow afternoon but will drop quickly as breezy northerly winds drag some much cooler air back into the area. Light frost will be possible early on Black Friday as lows drop into the lower to middle 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you are planning on facing the mobs of people looking for Black Friday Deals! We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds over the weekend as a weak front attempts to push through East Texas late Saturday/early Sunday. A few light showers will be possible at this time as well, but rain will not be nearly as widespread this time around and really looks to favor areas in Deep East Texas. Skies clear back out later on Sunday and the last few days of November look to be sunny and mild. Y’all be safe this week and have a very lovely Thanksgiving.

