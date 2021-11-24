East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It sure is a breezy day today as southerly winds blow at around 10 to 20 mph, with a few wind gusts getting up to 25 mph. Those breezy southerly winds are dragging in warmer temperatures today and more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which will help bring in more widespread showers and thundershowers by tonight and throughout the first half of tomorrow. We’ll stay mostly dry throughout today before spotty showers begin to pop up this evening. Our next cold front arrives early tomorrow morning and will be the main driving force for the rain tonight and tomorrow. Thankfully the severe threats are looking quite low for now, but some moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times so PLEASE be very careful and patient while out on the roads. The front will clear East Texas by late tomorrow afternoon and will take the rain with it. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s by tomorrow afternoon but will drop quickly as breezy northerly winds drag some much cooler air back into the area. Light frost will be possible early on Black Friday as lows drop into the lower to middle 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you are planning on facing the mobs of people looking for Black Friday Deals! We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds over the weekend as a weak front attempts to push through East Texas late Saturday/early Sunday. A few light showers will be possible at this time as well, but rain will not be nearly as widespread this time around and really looks to favor areas in Deep East Texas. Skies clear back out later on Sunday and the last few days of November look to be sunny and mild. Y’all be safe this week and have a very lovely Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warmer today with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-24-21
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-24-21
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips