Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s. Don’t get used to the warmer temps though. A few spotty showers today as our next cold front moves into the Southern Plains this afternoon. Shower activity picks up tonight/overnight with more widespread showers and thundershowers to start Thursday/Thanksgiving. While severe weather is not expected, strong winds will be possible tomorrow morning with these thundershowers. As we go through the day, showers and clouds should clear through the day. As far as temps go, our high will actually be overnight tonight, and the low in the afternoon tomorrow. We’ll be in the 60s just after midnight, and temperatures only drop from there through the day.

For Black Friday, we’re dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Black Friday will also start off cold, morning lows will be at or near freeing for northern portions of East Texas. More rain in the forecast for Saturday PM and Sunday AM, doesn’t look like much and should hinder any outdoor plans. Mostly sunny skies to start next week with highs in the upper 60s.

