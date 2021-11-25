East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

Latest News

Giant Teddy Bear Haybales
Upshur County man constructs giant teddy bears from hay
BB Gun Thieves
Thieves damaging numerous businesses with BB guns in Jacksonville
Truck Crashes Into Autozone
Truck Crashes Into Autozone
Holiday Travel Gas Prices
High fuel prices not keeping East Texans home for Thanksgiving, expert says
East Texas Cheerleaders In NYC
Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade