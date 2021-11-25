East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership
Woman dies after SUV left roadway, hit utility pole on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.,...
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Turkey
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings