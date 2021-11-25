Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, 53-year-old Lufkin resident and Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce employee Jill Roberson died in the crash which took place around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Roberson spent the last seven years as the Chamber’s chief financial officer.

Pebsworth’s earlier report said witnesses saw Roberson driving a white Mercedes SUV headed northbound on Loop 287 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road just before the car dealership for an unknown reason and it hit a light pole several hundred feet away. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene.

