Nacogdoches man accused in Saturday fatal shooting

Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting...
Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night in Nacogdoches.(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police on Thursday arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with a fatal shooting.

Ronnie Jay Young, 29, of Nacogdoches, was arrested on a charge of murder after receiving a tip regarding his location. Young was apprehended by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and then arrested by Nacogdoches Police Department following an interview. Young is accused of killing Luis Ortiz, 25, of Nacogdoches, on Saturday evening in a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Virginia Ave.

Investigators confirmed that the Virginia Ave. incident is related to a second shooting incident officers responded to at 1630 Cardinal St. that same evening.

Previous reporting:

Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.

Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

