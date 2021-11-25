East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership(Lufkin Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There has been a fatal wreck on Loop 287 Wednesday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., Lufkin Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth said that the wreck was on the northbound side of the loop, in front of Loving Toyota. It initially happened at around 5:20 p.m.

Pebsworth added that traffic is not blocked, but it is moving very slowly in the area. Please use caution and expect delays if you must be in the area.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

Latest News

Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
Wreck involving overturned mail truck cleared on Loop 287
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions