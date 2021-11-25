TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There has been a fatal wreck on Loop 287 Wednesday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., Lufkin Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth said that the wreck was on the northbound side of the loop, in front of Loving Toyota. It initially happened at around 5:20 p.m.

Pebsworth added that traffic is not blocked, but it is moving very slowly in the area. Please use caution and expect delays if you must be in the area.

