Better East Texas: Make people the focus of the holiday season

By Pat Stacey
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - I hope that you and yours had a Happy Thanksgiving. While this is the traditional start of the holiday season, this year will certainly look like no other.

Thankfully, we are largely able to return to the traditional gatherings of family and friends, something a year ago that was interrupted or that had to take a completely different form. Last holiday season put most of us distances apart, even when living in the same town. It was a unique test and while we made it through it, few, if any want to ever repeat it.

We really were not able to celebrate the hallmarks of holiday gatherings, and that is being with family and friends – in person. So, this year, let’s make the most of it and, also take this opportunity to identify those stressors that can rear their heads this time of year. Whether it be topics of discussion at gatherings, financial stressors – whatever form they take – identify them early and then work to eliminate or at least reduce their impact.

The holidays are about people – people we care about. So, take this restart, this return to tradition, to focus our time and efforts on people. Truly caring for those around us will impact far beyond our own families and help us all come together.

Watch, too, for anyone suffering – from mental challenges, from unmet financial needs, from whatever source suffering can originate, and relieve what you can. Be truly thankful this holiday season – find commonalities with those we care about – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

