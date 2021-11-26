East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

c

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We sure off to a cold start this morning with lows across the northern portions of our area ranging in the middle 30s! A light frost will be possible in these areas but will thaw out quickly after sunrise. Temperatures will remain cool and well below average this afternoon as highs are only expected to reach into the middle 50s, so keep the jacket handy today! Clouds begin to increase tonight and early tomorrow morning, then scattered showers become likely across much of the area throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours of our Saturday thanks to a nearby upper-level disturbance. Skies clear back out later on Sunday and the last few days of November look to be mostly sunny and mild in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday marks the first day of December and we are expected to continue our warming trend, so expect highs to sit in the lower 70s to ring in the final month of the year. It may not be chilly weather, but hey, at least the sun is shining and the weather looks nice! Y’all have a great Black Friday and be safe out there in the wild!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting...
Nacogdoches man accused in Saturday fatal shooting
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership
Woman dies after SUV left roadway, hit utility pole on Loop 287 in Lufkin
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
East Texas high school cheerleaders practicing for performance in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 11-25-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 11-25-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Thanksgiving Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 11-25-21
Thanksgiving Evening Weather At Your Fingertips