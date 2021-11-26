East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says at least one person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets at least one person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday.

He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting...
Nacogdoches man accused in Saturday fatal shooting
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership
Woman dies after SUV left roadway, hit utility pole on Loop 287 in Lufkin
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
East Texas high school cheerleaders practicing for performance in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
WebXtra: Small business in Lufkin ready for weekend shopping
WebXtra: Small business in Lufkin ready for weekend shopping