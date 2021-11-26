Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! After a cold start this morning temperatures will remain cool and well below average this afternoon as highs are only expected to reach into the middle 50s, so keep the jacket handy today! Clouds begin to increase tonight and early tomorrow morning, then scattered showers become likely across much of the area throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours of our Saturday thanks to a nearby upper-level disturbance. Skies clear back out later on Sunday and the last few days of November look to be mostly sunny and mild in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday marks the first day of December and we are expected to continue our warming trend, so expect highs to sit in the lower 70s to ring in the final month of the year. It may not be chilly weather, but hey, at least the sun is shining and the weather looks nice! Y’all have a great Black Friday and be safe out there in the wild!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.