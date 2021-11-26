East Texas Now Business Break
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said hundreds of missing FedEx packages were thrown into a ravine.

Authorities said 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine, WBRC reported.

“There’s a river down by this area, and it was down the ravine, down towards the river. None of the packages made it to the river. The packages are, obviously, have not been there longer than one or two days,” Sheriff Mark Moon said.

FedEx crews arrived Thanksgiving morning to pick up the package, removing them all before 10:30 a.m.

The company said Thursday that they are committed to treating packages with care and are making sure the affected packages make it to their destinations as quickly as possible.

“In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action,” FedEx said.

One family who lives nearby is missing four packages, including an Xbox. The family said they work too hard for something this to happen.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people, when they’re supposed to be delivering kids toys to them for Christmas, and people don’t care and would just drop our hard-earned money ... thousands of dollars worth of things just off in a hole. I don’t see what kind of person can do that,” said Andrea Finchum, who is missing packages.

“The price of everything is going up, and we just sit here and work, work, work trying to take care of our families. And you get stuff like this and it’s kind of a slap in the face, that people don’t have the respect for other people’s goods. They just throw them off in a ditch somewhere,” Chris Finchum said.

Customers can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

