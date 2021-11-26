East Texas Now Business Break
Small businesses prepare for weekend shoppers

Small businesses in Lufkin are gearing up for Small Business Saturday to welcome shoppers with...
Small businesses in Lufkin are gearing up for Small Business Saturday to welcome shoppers with a personalized experience
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Black Friday wraps up, local shops are preparing to step into the spotlight for Small Business Saturday. Today, some store owners like David Hicks didn’t even want to wait that long to welcome holiday customers.

“From now until Christmas it will be busy down here,” said Hicks, owner of Hicks Antiques. “You know, today, we all expect everybody’s at the box stores.”

Nationally, nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop throughout Thanksgiving weekend this year, according to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. In Lufkin, shop owners are glad to have the extra foot traffic expected on Small Business Saturday. They are doing everything they can to showcase the area’s unique personality.

“With Thanksgiving just happening too it makes you thankful for your customers and appreciative of everything going,” said Chloe Ice who runs Haute As Ice. “It’s really funny because a lot of people have family from out of town visiting and they all come down here because it is the fun little spot downtown and they want to see what we have down here that is unique.”

An annual American Express Consumer Insights survey indicates more than half of surveyed consumers who shop on Small Business Saturday are motivated by the contributions that small businesses make to their community, and most are willing to pay slightly more if it is purchased from a small business. Hicks says he is appreciative of the support.

“I’ve had so many customers that have come in over the last couple of months that have been so good about just wanting to support small business and we appreciate it.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

