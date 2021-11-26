East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting...
Nacogdoches man accused in Saturday fatal shooting
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership
Woman dies after SUV left roadway, hit utility pole on Loop 287 in Lufkin
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store
East Texas high school cheerleaders practicing for performance in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
WEST RUSK HIHLIGHTS
WEST RUSK HIGHLIGHTS